Roy August Hill, 94, of Kansas City, MO, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019.



A memorial visitation will take place, Wednesday, May 29 from 5-7 p.m. at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO 64052. Inurnment with full military honors will take place at Leavenworth National Cemetery on Thursday, May 30 at 11 a.m.



Roy was born August 21, 1924 in Leavenworth, KS to Roy F. and Eva (Schimdt) Hill. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII on the USS Doyen, spending most of his time in the Pacific. Roy went on work as an engineer for Armco Steel for 35 years, retiring in 1988. A lifelong member of the VFW and an avid bowler, he will be truly missed by his family and friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, his wife, Georgia and his wife, Ann, as well as, his grandson Chad.



He is survived by his sons Roy (Brenda) Hill, and Jim Hill and daughter, Bobbi Graham all of Independence; 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Paul (Connie) Hill of Kansas City, MO.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.



Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900 Published in The Examiner on May 25, 2019