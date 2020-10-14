Roy Mendez, 80, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020 at the Pleasant Hill Health and Rehabilitation Center where he had been a resident for the past 4 years following a stroke.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO 64052 with burial to follow in Mt. Washington Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 1 p.m. until service time Friday at the chapel.
Roy was born on January 20, 1940 in Poteet, Texas, one of six children, to Juan Antonio and Tiadosa Mendez. Roy was a meat cutter by trade for more than 40 years before retiring in 2005. He was a union member with the Amalgamated Meat Cutters and Butcher Union and then with the United Food and Commercial Workers District Local Two.
He is preceded in death by both parents; a sister, Lupe Hernandez; and a grandson, Dakota Large.
Survivors include his wife, Rosa and their son Juan Mendez; daughters Roietta (Ron) Combs, Oak Grove, MO; Deborah (Scott) Eaton, Hereford, TX; Rosita Mendez (Tom Weible), Des Moines, IA; grandsons Ryan (Cheyenne) Combs, Blue Springs, MO; Dusty (Meika) Large, Amarillo, TX; Roy Mendez; and a granddaughter Luna Mendez; great grandsons Landyn and Emerson Large, Amarillo, TX; brothers Ray (Lucille) Mendez, Lee's Summit, MO; Albert (Olga) Mendez, Kansas City, KS; sisters Gloria (Gilbert) Reyes, Mesquite, TX; Mary Lou Alvarado, Dallas, TX. Also surviving are five stepdaughters and their families plus many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
