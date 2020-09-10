Royal Burton (Burt) Brockett, Jr., 81, of Olathe, KS, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
Visitation and Memorial Services were held on Wednesday, September 9, at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
Burt was born October 11, 1938, in Warren, Ohio. He was raised in Osawatomie, KS and graduated from Osawatomie High School. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, who served in 1956, and received Honorable Discharge from NAAS Brown Field, Chula Vista, CA in 1960.Burt was a District Sales Rep. for Lady Baltimore Foods for 28 years, retiring in 2003.
After retirement he started a career as a Real Estate Broker/Sales working for Realty Professionals Heartland. Burt was a man of faith and was as proud Christian Catholic. Prior to his declining health, he belonged to St. John Lalande Catholic Church parish in Blue Springs, MO. Burt brought much laughter to the lives of his family and friends. He never met a stranger and made new friends on every journey. He was an avid sports fan who loved the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals and Kansas Jayhawks.
Burt is survived by his beloved wife of 51 1/2 years, Alexis Leah Brockett, two daughters Michelle (Jerry) Hoover, Darla (Mike) Cassin, sister Georgia Elrod, brother David Brockett, four grandchildren Courtney, Jessica, Heather, Cole, two great grandchildren Jackson, Colton and many extended family and friends.
Condolences expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com
(913) 438-6444.