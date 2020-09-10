1/1
Ruby Fern (Call) Carrender
1930 - 2020
Ruby Fern Carrender, 90, passed away on September 6, 2020, in Blue Springs, MO.

Ruby was born on February 3, 1930 to Ira and Nellie Call. She married Paul Carrender in 1947, and to this union was born five children. While Paul worked in the grocery business, Ruby raised her family and tended to the home. She also worked as an amazing cakemaker for weddings and other special occasions. Although the family meals were mainly sourced from their own humble garden, Ruby had a knack for making each one delicious and wholesome.

Ruby was a longtime member of the Baptist faith and she enjoyed the fellowship at First Baptist Church of Grain Valley. Her family vacations were limited to the Midwest area, but they were nonetheless memorable. Ruby was protective of her children, but also very loving and caring.

Ruby is survived by her four sons and their wives: Wayne (Janet), Roger (Dee), Dale (Joyce) and Brent (Anita) Carrender; son-in-law Leon Nieder; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a brother Frankie Call.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Donna Nieder; husband Paul Carrender; and parents Ira and Nellie Call.

A visitation will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, from 9-10 a.m., with funeral to follow at 10 a.m., both at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St. All events are following Covid-19 protocol. A private interment will take place in Oak Ridge Memory Gardens.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Chapel 816-373-3600

Published in The Examiner on Sep. 10, 2020.
