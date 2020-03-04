Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Independence Branch
707 N. Allen Road
Independence, MO
Rudolph Leslie Leutzinger Jr.

Rudolph Leslie Leutzinger Jr. Obituary
Rudolph Leslie Leutzinger Jr, (Rudy), CIH, CSP, LEED AP, Corporate Safety & Industrial Hygienist, 68, Excelsior Springs, MO, our beloved brother passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020.

He is survived by two sons, Rudy (wife Corissa) and Ammon, sisters Marilie Stuck and Lori Fitterling, and brothers Robin, William (Bill), and Verne, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 7 at 2 p.m. at the Independence Branch, 707 N. Allen Road, Independence, MO 64050. Burial will be at a later date
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 4, 2020
