On Wednesday, October 28, 2020, Russell Carl McMurray, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grand father, passed away at the age of 75.
Russ was born May 23, 1945, to George and Leona (Highfill) McMurray, who preceded him in death. He served in the United States Army from 1962-1964. He spent his life as a proud plumber and plumbing inspector for the City of Independence. He enjoyed fishing and feeding the fish with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Patricia; children, Dianna (Jack) Little, Michael (Sharon) McMurray, Jesse (Tish) McMurray, Jennifer (Jody) Owens; grandchildren, Christopher, Amber (Nathan), Bethany, Jordan, Charity (Ian), Courtney (Chuck), Noah, Malina, Leah, Aiden, Mathew, Ava, Madison (Nicholas), John Braden and Meghan; five great-grandchildren; seven brothers; one sister; many nephews & nieces; and countless friends.
Services will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Abundant Life Church, 414 SW Persels Rd, Lee's Summit, MO 64081. The family will receive visitors at Noon, followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600