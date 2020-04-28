|
It is with a heavy heart that I have to announce that Ruth Ann Amos, 75, of Kansas City, MO, passed away on Saturday, April 25th, 2020.
She will be cremated, and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Orville Amos, of the home; and her brother, Ernie Henderson of Sugar Creek, MO.
She was the best thing that ever happened to Orville, as everyone already knows.
