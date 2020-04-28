The Examiner Obituaries
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Ruth Ann Amos

Ruth Ann Amos Obituary
It is with a heavy heart that I have to announce that Ruth Ann Amos, 75, of Kansas City, MO, passed away on Saturday, April 25th, 2020.

She will be cremated, and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Orville Amos, of the home; and her brother, Ernie Henderson of Sugar Creek, MO.

She was the best thing that ever happened to Orville, as everyone already knows.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel, 816-373-3600.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 28, 2020
