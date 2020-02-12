Home

Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Ruth Elsie Vernita Leimkuehler

Ruth Elsie Vernita Leimkuehler Obituary

Ruth Leimkuehler, 89, of Kansas City, MO passed away February 10, 2020.

A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St, Independence, MO. Services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 13, at the Suburban Chapel, with a 3 p.m. graveside on Thursday at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Corder, MO.

Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 12, 2020
