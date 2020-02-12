|
Ruth Leimkuehler, 89, of Kansas City, MO passed away February 10, 2020.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St, Independence, MO. Services will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 13, at the Suburban Chapel, with a 3 p.m. graveside on Thursday at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Corder, MO.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 12, 2020