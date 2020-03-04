|
Ruth Margaret Hanson passed into the presence of her Lord and Savior on February 22, 2020, in her home in Marietta, Georgia surrounded by her family.
Ruth was born in Independence, Missouri on September 30, 1923, being delivered in the same house as 5 of her 6 brothers.
Ruth's death was preceded by the passing of her husband, George C. Hanson in 1998 shortly after celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary. Ruth lived a full and robust life with 6 brothers who along with their spouses loved their sister Ruth.
Ruth's three older brothers Don, Wayne, and Ray have preceded her in death as have two of her younger brothers: Guy and Paul.
One younger brother, Robert and his wife, Barbara survives Ruth. Ruth is also survived by her children: Linda C. Conyers, Douglas A. Hanson and Bruce H. Hanson; three grandchildren, Shawn, Christopher, and Mathew and four great-children.
Ruth's life will be celebrated with a memorial service held on March 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Church of the Nazarene, 19800 E. Truman Rd., Independence, MO 64057. Ruth will be laid to rest next to her husband, George at Mt. Washington Cemetery in Independence, Mo. in view of the place of her birth.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 4, 2020