McGilley & Sheil Funeral Home & Cremation Services
11924 East 47th Street
Kansas City, MO 64133
(816) 353-6555
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
McGilley & Sheil Funeral Home & Cremation Services
11924 East 47th Street
Kansas City, MO 64133
Ruth Marie (Stackhouse) (Boak) Pickle

Ruth Marie (Stackhouse) Pickle, 97, passed away at home on March 18, 2019 with grace to meet the Lord.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 23 at the McGilley & Sheil Chapel, with visitation one hour prior, with the Burial following in Pleasant Mound Cemetery, Osceola, MO.

Ruth was a lifelong member of the former Blue Summit Baptist Church of KC. She lived her life with unconditional love for her family and friends. Ruth represents a life well lived and will be missed by all who knew her.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husbands: John Stackhouse, Donald Stine and Farce Pickle; her parents: Ray and Mable Boak; brothers: Donald and Harold Boak, sister: Raevetta Gordon and two grandsons.

She is survived by her three children: Charles (Sue) Stackhouse of Raytown, MO, Donna (Ken) White of Stockton, MO and Betty Miller (Danny Coffman) of Independence, MO; sister: Nadine Jordan; 6 stepchildren, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcgilleysheil.com.

Arrangements: McGilley and Sheil Chapel, 11924 E. 47th St., KCMO 64133
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 21, 2019
