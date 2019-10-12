Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
100 N. Pleasant St
Independence, MO
Sally Mae Cervas


1950 - 2019
Sally Mae Cervas Obituary
Sally Mae Cervas, of Independence, Missouri, born August 4, 1950 passed away on September 13, 2019.

She was a loving mother to 3 children, one adopted son and countless foster children, as well as many children and young adults who considered her their "mom." Sally received her master's degree in School Counseling & concentrated in special education. She sang in her church choir 40 years, participated in Community Theater and established a children's theater in Grain Valley, MO.

Sally was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Alan Cervas and her brother, George Anderson.

She is survived by Peggy Kuhlman (sister); Scott Vincent Cervas (son); Megan Jean Cervas (daughter); Michael Alexander Cervas (son); and Mia Isabel Cervas-Williams (grand- daughter).

Memorial: October 26 at 2 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Pleasant St, Independence Missouri, with a reception to follow.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 12, 2019
