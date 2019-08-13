The Examiner Obituaries
Samuel David "Sam" Ellis


1952 - 2019
Samuel David "Sam" Ellis Obituary

Samuel "Sam" David Ellis, 67, Buckner, Missouri, died Aug. 11, 2019.

Memorial services will begin at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August, 17 at Speaks Buckner Chapel, 300 Adams, Buckner, MO 64016; cremation.

Sam was born May 19, 1952 in Tulare, CA. He was a U.S. Army veteran of Vietnam. He was a millwright for Local #1529 of the Millwright Union and had worked at power plants all over the country. Sam loved to work and was very mechanically-minded. He could fix anything and gave you grief if you couldn't. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Sam was preceded in death by his parents Helen and Raymond Riner.

He is survived by his wife Estella Ellis and his prized dog Buddy of the home; sons David Ellis of Texas; Raymond Ellis of Oklahoma; daughters Jeneta Ellis of Buckner; Sarah Jones of Pleasant Hill; twin brother Daniel Ellis; sister Beverly Wilson both of Independence; eleven grandchildren and a large extended family.

In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to the Heart of God Fellowship, P.O. Box 55, Buckner, MO 64016.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.speakschapel.com.

Arrangements: Speaks Buckner Chapel; 816-650-5555.
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 13, 2019
