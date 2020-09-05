1/1
Samuel F. Marmoy
1937 - 2020
{ "" }
Samuel F. Marmoy was born in Kansas City, MO on May 1, 1937 and died at home in Tempe, AZ on August 18, 2020.

He grew up in Independence, MO., attended Graceland College and University of Kansas receiving a degree in mechanical engineering. On December 27, 1958 he married Patricia Rieske. He went to work for Conoco Oil in 1960. He took early retirement in 1988 to go to work for the church Community of Christ. As a project engineer for Conoco major projects included overseeing the building of a refinery at Grimsby, England and the international headquarters for Conoco in Houston, TX. For Community of Christ he oversaw the building of their temple in Independence, MO. and the Kirtland Temple Visitor's Center in Kirtland, Ohio. He enjoyed genealogy, orchestral concerts, live theater and playing table games with family and friends. He held priesthood and was active as a member in Community of Christ. He worked with church related organizations on behalf of the LGBTQ community.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, a son, Samuel A. Marmoy and a daughter, Kimberly I. Lubbers, a grandson, Harrison Lubbers and granddaughter, Megan Lubbers, as well as a brother, Gary A. Marmoy.

Memorial services will be held in Mesa and Independence, MO at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Community of Christ: www.cofchrist.org/give, Outreach International: www.outreach-international.org/donate, or Harmony: www.harmony.lgbt/donate

Published in The Examiner on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tempe Mortuary - Tempe
405 E Southern Ave.
Tempe, AZ 85282
(480) 967-1643
September 1, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Will always remember sing in church choir with you and Sam. Memories are precious.
Beverley
Beverley
Friend
August 31, 2020
We are really going to miss you, Sam. We enjoyed your humor and living life.
Ron and Martha Ramsey
Friend
August 31, 2020
Thank you for you friendship, you will be missed, if there is a place in Heaven that teaches to gospel, I pray you find Thomas and show him what a true Christian is like. Be a peace my friend.
Stanley R Duett
Friend
August 31, 2020
Our hearts go out to all of the family. Sam will be so missed by so many people. He was a kind, loving personality with a passion for so many issues. Prayers for all of you.
Lela & Bill Ayers
Family
August 28, 2020
Sam was a quiet and thoughtful man. Enjoyed knowing him in Mesa congregation when down from Canada. May God comfort your family, Pat.
Joyce Cook
Acquaintance
August 28, 2020
Sam was a great guy with a good sense of humor. He was assigned to the finance committee this year at Mesa and was looking forward to it. I was, also looking forward to having this smart man on our team. We played bridge with Sam and Pat and will miss those times. Our heart goes out to Pat, and the family, as I know what a big hole they feel in their hearts. I pray for peace for them always remembering their good life and knowing that he is restored to good health and having a great time meeting with Jesus and anxious for all the new things he can learn. Our love to the Marmoys. Lynda and George White
Lynda White
Friend
August 28, 2020
May the God of all Comfort be close to your family as you go through this time of loss. We will always remember Sam's kind and gentle presence. Fondly, Darrell and Eva Fitzwater
Darrell and Eva Fitzwater
Classmate
August 26, 2020
Pat and family, sending prayerful thoughts to you during this difficult time. Sam will be missed by the Mesa Congregation. May you be blessed with comfort and peace through the love of our Heavenly Father.
Barb McEwen
Friend
August 26, 2020
I was always proud of Sam and loved him from afar. My fondest memories is times of Pat, Sam, Trudy and I playing games with our parents. I wish that I had made more of an effort to see him and Pat in our later years. I'm finding I'm missing him more each day as I take time to think of his passing.
Gary Marmoy
Brother
August 26, 2020
Charlie and I were so shocked and sorry to hear about Sam. He was such a gentle person--and yet so determined to help change the world. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Pam Robison
Friend
August 26, 2020
We were friends with your family for a lot of years and always treasured our times we spent together with you all. We always enjoyed our fellowship in the Community of Christ and will forever treasure that. We love you Pat! Nita and Dave Harder
Dave and Nita Harder
Friend
August 25, 2020
Sam was a wonderful man. He had many gifts and talents. He gave freely of himself for the good of others. He will be missed so much by so many. My sympathy to his family and friends.
Clarice Poplett
Friend
August 24, 2020
Pat want to extend my sympathy to you and your family. Sam will be missed at our Mesa Congregation gatherings. Hand and Foot on Saturday evenings for one. He always did things in a quiet way
Charlene Waller
Friend
August 24, 2020
It was always nice to see Sam’s towering presence at church. He and Pat seemed like comforting fixtures to me as they sat in the pew. When we are able to worship again in the Mesa congregation, we will feel his absence. Pat, you are in our prayers. I hope you will feel the presence of the Holy Spirit and be comforted throughout this time.
Sherry Henry
Friend
August 24, 2020
We will miss the breakfasts, for sure! I will miss the lunches with the church brothers. At lunch, he and I could just chat. What a joy, just to talk with Sam!
Roy and JoAnn Studer
August 24, 2020
Pat and Family- Sending special thoughts and prayers for you, at this sad and difficult time. Though we know Sam is well and in another place, I know you will miss him lots! And I will miss him lots too- many wonderful shared “snowbird” memories from Mesa and Cracker Barrel mornings! ❤
Kathy Robinson
Friend
August 24, 2020
We, at the Owasso, Oklahoma Congregation are so sorry for your loss. We will be praying for Samual A of Owasso and the family.
Barbara Miller
Friend
August 21, 2020
Pat and family, so sorry to hear of Sam’s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Bob and Yeresa Garrison
Neighbor
August 21, 2020
Pat, thinking back over several GALA retreats and events that we shared with you both, we have been so blessed with your advocacy and support, and we'll truly miss Sam looking forward. May the comfort of family and good
friends support you at this difficult time.

Tom Beck / Max Coopwood
Friend
August 20, 2020
I met Sam at the GALA retreats and will always remember how warm and welcoming he was. My sincere condolences Pat, and may God be with you in this time of sorrow.
Mark Davies
Friend
August 20, 2020
Sam was a great guy as a co-worker at Conoco. Likable and well respected.
John Mounts
Coworker
August 20, 2020
I was honored to get to know Sam. He blessed many lives. Pat, prayers of hope, love, and comfort for you and your family.
Roy Schmidt
August 20, 2020
Sorry to hear about Sam. I have so many great memories of your family when we all lived near enough to spend time together. Many blessings for you all.
Lisa Reavis
Friend
August 20, 2020
Pat, sending you and your family prayers of comfort during this difficult time. Sam was committed to improving lives wherever he went - and he did just that.
Parker Johnson
August 20, 2020
I stood watching as the little ship sailed out to sea. The setting sun tinted his white sails with a golden light, and as he disappeared from sight a voice at my side whispered, “He is gone.”

On the farther shore a little band of friends had gathered to watch and wait in happy expectation. Suddenly they caught sight of the tiny sail and, at the very moment when my companion had whispered, “He is gone,” a glad shout went up in joyous welcome, "Here he comes!"
David Woosley
Friend
August 19, 2020
Pat and family,
I am deeply saddened of the news of Sam’s passing. He was a great man, kind and loving! I will miss seeing him when I go to Arizona! All my love to you and the family.
Michael Hewitt
Friend
August 19, 2020
I am so sorry to learn of Sam’s passing. My condolences to the entire family. Rest In Peace
my dear friend. Jerry Dale, Jr.
Jerry Dale
