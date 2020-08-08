1/1
Samuel Jennings Chappelow
1932 - 2020
Samuel Jennings Chappelow, 88, passed away on August 3, 2020.

Sam was born on June 4, 1932 in Independence Missouri, to Edwin and Eva Chappelow. He graduated from William Chrisman High School in 1951. In November of 1952, he was drafted by the Army and was stationed in Austria. He attended Graceland College in Lamoni, IA, graduating with an Associate degree in 1959. It was at Graceland where he met the love of his life, Marilyn Eliason. Sam married Marilyn on December 28, 1958; two children were born to this union: Keith and Joylyn.

In 1954, he became an ordained Deacon; he later became a priest, then a pastor at Deer Lodge Montana, and became an elder in the Community of Christ. Sam continued his education at the College of Eastern Montana from 1960-1962. He was a lumber grader for 12 years and then a copper smelter for 6 years. In 1984, Sam, Marilyn and Joylyn moved to Independence, MO, making it their final home. He had a passion for making ceramics, adult coloring and reading good books. Sam was known to everyone in the community as a very sweet, loving man who loved hugs and his dogs.

He is survived by his two children Keith (Karen) and Joylyn Chappelow; four grandchildren, Michael (Aimee), Brent (Josh), Elizabeth (Cameron) Kulhanek and John; two great-grandchildren; adopted daughter Donna; and many loved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Marilyn Chappelow; siblings Edwin Chappelow, Ester Friend, and Mary Dyer; and parents Edwin and Eva Chappelow.

Due to Covid-19 limitations, a memorial service will be held at a later time. In his honor, contributions to the East Independence Community of Christ Church would be appreciated.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600

Published in The Examiner on Aug. 8, 2020.
