Samuel R. Dyer, Jr., 92, of Independence, MO passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg, MO.
A private service and interment in Mound Grove cemetery will be held by family.
Sam was born April 17, 1927 in Philadelphia, PA to Samuel R. Dyer, Sr and Hilda (Morgan). Sam described his home as a place where all six children were loved, challenged to become independent thinkers, and filled with gratitude for all things in life especially the opportunity to live in a free country with the privileges and responsibilities such freedom brings. He spent his early life in Pennsylvania before enlisting in the US Coast Guard where he proudly served during WWII.
He had worked for AT&T for over 35 years before retiring in 1985. He enjoyed being a scout leader in troop 224 and a warrior in the Mic-O-Say tribe. He loved camping, boating, and being at Table Rock Lake. He built a lake home in the San Souci community where he enjoyed the fellowship of the other residents there for many years. He was a minister for 56 years and held the office of High Priest in the Restoration church; he loved the Lord and diligently served Him. He served as pastor for several congregations.
Survivors include; 3 children, Samuel R. Dyer, III and his wife Lelabon of Independence, MO, Lynn Logan and husband Gary of Independence; Daniel J. Dyer of Independence; a brother, Joseph Dyer of Lee's Summit, MO; Grandchildren: Jennifer Fey, Sara Dyer, Kelly Morgester, Kyle Logan, Amy Dyer; Great Grandchildren: Kyleigh Ramsey, Abigayle Emmons, Ashlyn Fey, Ava and Stella Morgester, Elliott, Emerson and Emily Logan, Cameron Kidwell and Londyn Jones; and a Great-great Grandchild Raleigh Ramsey.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 48 years, Ruthie Mae Julia Dyer, who passed away on May 16, 1998; three sisters, Elaine Beckmann, Irene Martin, and Alice Dyer; and one brother, Daniel Dyer.
He had many nieces and nephews who love him and will miss him.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 25, 2019