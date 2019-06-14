|
|
Sandra Ann (Worley) Childers, 70, passed away on June 8, 2019 at NKC Hospital after a seven week battle with cancer.
She was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed sewing and creating cherished crafts for her family and friends. She will be remembered for her humor and ability to bring a smile to anyone's face.
She is survived by her husband Ronald Childers, daughters Heather Harvey and Wendy Gooch and son-in-law Kevin Gooch, and her four grandsons and one granddaughter, her sisters Cheryl Gondran, Karen LaMartina (Tim) and sister-in-law Ida Worley, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Homer and Evelyn Worley, her brother Dennis Worley and sister Connie Williams (Walter).
Sandra requested no memorial services be held. A small celebration of life will be held in her honor at a later date.
Published in The Examiner on June 14, 2019