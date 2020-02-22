|
Sandra Jean Schulz went Home to her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
Born November 10, 1949 and raised in Fargo, ND, third of five children and only girl to parents Waldo & Shirley (Olson) Gerlitz. Married to Roger at age 19, her son, David was born in 1969, her daughter, Jackie in 1978. They lived in Fargo, Lincoln, NE, & Blue Springs, MO, settling in the KC area. She was divorced in 1987 and had worked at U of Nebraska, book keeping for Superior Asphalt and a mechanic, as a seamstress in finery and Shriners' hats, in admissions at the KC Art Inst., and in IRS tax filing. After retiring due to health, Sandy was involved in her local quilting guilds and sewing groups, making treasured projects, gifts, and long friendships. Throughout her life she held a love of God, all creative arts, old music and film, and adoration of animals, especially cats. She always kept her family and home in Fargo close.
A full obit is at SignatureFunerals.com.
Services will be held in Summer in the Kansas City area and Fargo for all to join, please contact the family for further info.
Arrangements: Signature Funerals, 816-214-5175.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 22, 2020