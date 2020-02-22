Home

POWERED BY

Services
Signature Funerals
406D E. Bannister Rd
Kansas City, MO 64131
816-214-5174

Sandra Jean (Gerlitz) Schulz


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Jean (Gerlitz) Schulz Obituary

Sandra Jean Schulz went Home to her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

Born November 10, 1949 and raised in Fargo, ND, third of five children and only girl to parents Waldo & Shirley (Olson) Gerlitz. Married to Roger at age 19, her son, David was born in 1969, her daughter, Jackie in 1978. They lived in Fargo, Lincoln, NE, & Blue Springs, MO, settling in the KC area. She was divorced in 1987 and had worked at U of Nebraska, book keeping for Superior Asphalt and a mechanic, as a seamstress in finery and Shriners' hats, in admissions at the KC Art Inst., and in IRS tax filing. After retiring due to health, Sandy was involved in her local quilting guilds and sewing groups, making treasured projects, gifts, and long friendships. Throughout her life she held a love of God, all creative arts, old music and film, and adoration of animals, especially cats. She always kept her family and home in Fargo close.

A full obit is at SignatureFunerals.com.

Services will be held in Summer in the Kansas City area and Fargo for all to join, please contact the family for further info.

Arrangements: Signature Funerals, 816-214-5175.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -