Sandra "Sandi" L. Tompkins, 69, of Independence, MO, passed away August 1, 2020.



Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Friday August 14, 2020 at South Crysler Restoration Branch 16101 E. Salisbury Rd., Independence, MO 64050 Funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Private family burial.



Arrangements: Royer's New Salem, Independence, MO 816-796-8600



