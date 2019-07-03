|
Sandra Lea Meinershagen, 70, of Blue Springs, Missouri, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at St. Luke's East Hospital in Lee's Summit, MO.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 6 at First United Methodist Church, 301 SW Woods Chapel Road, Blue Springs. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until service time at the church. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. in Concord Cemetery in Bates City, MO.
Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441
Published in The Examiner on July 3, 2019