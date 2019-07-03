Home

POWERED BY

Services
Royer Funeral Home
101 East 15th Street
Oak Grove, MO 64075
(816) 690-4441
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
301 SW Woods Chapel Road
Blue Springs, MO
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
301 SW Woods Chapel Road
Blue Springs, MO
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Concord Cemetery
Bates City, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Meinershagen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Lea (Bozarth) Meinershagen


1949 - 2019
Send Flowers
Sandra Lea (Bozarth) Meinershagen Obituary

Sandra Lea Meinershagen, 70, of Blue Springs, Missouri, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at St. Luke's East Hospital in Lee's Summit, MO.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 6 at First United Methodist Church, 301 SW Woods Chapel Road, Blue Springs. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until service time at the church. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. in Concord Cemetery in Bates City, MO.

Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441
Published in The Examiner on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.