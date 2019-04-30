

Sandra M. Switzer, 86, Raytown, Missouri, passed away April 29, 2019.



Services will be 2:00 pm, Friday, May 3 at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO; interment at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 6- 8 pm, Thursday at the chapel.



In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to Northern Boulevard United Methodist Church, 1800 S. Northern Blvd, Independence, MO 64052.



Sandra was born Dec. 27, 1932 in Webster City, IA. She grew up on a farm where she rode horses and her family raised Angus cattle. She graduated from Pittsburg State University and later earned her Master's in Education from the University of Central Missouri. She began her teaching career in a two-room schoolhouse near Lamar, MO and moved to Raytown, MO in 1966 where she enjoyed a nineteen-year career teaching 1st grade in the Raytown School District. She was a long-time member of the Northern Boulevard United Methodist Church in Independence where she sang in the choir and was a member of the United Methodist Women's Group. She was a member of the Raytown Retired Teachers Association. She enjoyed reading, tending her flower gardens and singing. She was a charitable person who had many friends and valued those friendships.



Sandra is survived by son Randy Switzer and wife Janice, Independence, MO; daughter Joy Switzer and wife Gay Lynn Hager, Raymore, MO; sister Susan Douglas and husband Bill, Merritt Island FL; grandchildren Aaron Switzer and wife Lindsay, Kansas City, MO; Adam Switzer and wife Lacey, Maryville, MO and great-grandson Graham.



Published in The Examiner on Apr. 30, 2019