Sandra Marie (Thomas) Case


1950 - 2019
Sandra Marie (Thomas) Case Obituary

Sandra Marie Case, 69, of Lee's Summit, MO passed away December 25, 2019, at home surrounded by her family.

A service celebrating Sandy's remarkable life will be held at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St., Blue Springs. Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m., prior to the service. A graveside service and burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 3, at the Elk Fork Baptist Cemetery, near Greenridge, MO for immediate family.

Memories of Sandy and condolences may be shared at Meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 28, 2019
