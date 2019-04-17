Home

Sandra Rae (Shewell) Chapin


1945 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Sandra Rae (Shewell) Chapin Obituary

Sandra Rae Chapin, 73, of Blue Springs, Missouri, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at North Care Hospice House in North Kansas City, MO.

Services will be held at Calvary Baptist Church in Blue Springs on Saturday, April 20 with visitation at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Kansas City, KS.

Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Blue Springs, MO 816-229-5551
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 17, 2019
