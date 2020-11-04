1/1
Sarah Elizabeth (Tibbs) Adams
1919 - 2020
{ "" }
Sarah Elizabeth Adams of Independence, Missouri passed away on October 30, 2020 at home at the age of 101.

Visitation at 10 a.m. and Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Newcomer's Noland Road Chapel in Independence, Missouri. Burial at Mt. Washington cemetery in Independence, Missouri.

Sarah retired from the American Beauty Macaroni Company in Kansas City, Missouri. She worked there for 34 years. She attended the Gospel Assembly Church of Kansas City, Missouri. Sarah loved to quilt and made her last one at the age of 99. She was born on July 10, 1919 in Greenville, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Yula L. Adams of 54 years, her parents Andrew E.Tibbs and Arizona Jane Tibbs, her brothers Jay Tibbs and Lyman Tibbs and her sisters Ruby Fuska, Bonnie Marie Smith, and Opal Howe.

She had no children and considered her many nieces and nephews as her children. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Published in The Examiner on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Noland Road Chapel
NOV
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Noland Road Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Noland Road Chapel
509 S NOLAND RD
Independence, MO 64050
8162528900
Memories & Condolences
