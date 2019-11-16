|
Sarah Marie Reynolds, 83, of Independence, MO passed away November 14, 2019.
Sarah was born December 9, 1935 in Independence, MO. She was the youngest child born to Joseph H and M. Marie Reynolds. As a lifelong resident she attended Noland Elementary and Oldham Elementary, graduating from William Chrisman High School in 1953.
Sarah worked for Montgomery Wards before starting her career with Standard Oil in the 1960's. She retired from Amoco Oil in 1988.
Predeceasing Sarah were her parents, her brother William J Reynolds (Arlene) and her brother John H. Reynolds.
Left to cherish her memory are her sister-in-law Judith A. Reynolds, her niece Robin K. Leavy (Larry), her nephew Joseph D. Reynolds, great-nieces Mallory E. Layendecker (Aaron), Caitlin A. Chase (Jonathan), great nephew Henry J. Reynolds and great-great-nieces Ainsley G. Layendecker, Matilda R. Layendecker and Penelope J. Chase.
Our Aunt Sarah loved her family and time spent together, she loved all things Christmas, especially snowmen. She enjoyed making candy for the holidays and the very best homemade Chex mix ever.
We want to thank One Community Hospice, especially Wendy, Maria and Jill who cared for Sarah this year.
A visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m., with funeral at 10 a.m., both Tuesday, November 19 at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO. She will be laid to rest in Salem Cemetery following the service. Contributions may be made in her honor to Habitat for Humanity.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 16, 2019