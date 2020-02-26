|
|
Saundra "Sandy" Louise Patrick, 73, of Independence, Missouri, passed away on February 20, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 28 at Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley; burial to follow at Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Kansas City, MO. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions can be made to St. Mary's Village AAP (employee assistance fund).
Sandy was born in Goodland, KS in 1946 and graduated from Goodland High School. She married Earl Weigel in 1965 and moved to Victoria, KS. She moved to Salina, KS in the late sixties, where she raised her four children and began studying and working in the medical records field. Her career led her to more responsible positions in healthcare administration in Kansas, Oklahoma and then Kansas City. She worked for over 10 years at St. Mary's Hospital in Blue Springs with responsibilities in quality improvement and risk management. In 1996, she married James Patrick and moved to Independence. They travelled, spent time with family and generally enjoyed life. Due to Alzheimer's, she spent her final years as a resident at St. Mary's Village. She was a strong, brave woman who maintained her faith in God, regardless of life's obstacles.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Patrick in 2019.
Her survivors include daughter, Christina Weigel of Blue Springs, MO; son, Tony Weigel of Grain Valley, MO; son, Mike Weigel of Corpus Christi, TX; daughter, Cynthia Barker of Blue Springs, MO; 10 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 26, 2020