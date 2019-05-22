|
Sean Brady Wood, born November 25, 1963, age 55, passed away May 11, 2019.
He was born in and a lifelong resident of Independence, Mo. He graduated from William Chrisman High School in 1982. Sean was employed as a Caregiver for disabled persons and a Custodian in the past.
Sean was preceded in death by his Mother, Nancy Sue Wood and father, John Melvin Wood.
He is survived by sister, Kelley Sue Boak and husband, Andy Boak of Raymore, MO.
A Memorial Service will be held May 25, at 2 p.m. at New Walnut Park Community of Christ Church located at 1137 S. Pearl Street, Independence, Mo. Contributions in memory of Sean can be made to the church.
Published in The Examiner on May 22, 2019