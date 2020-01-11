Home

Shari Doniece Howard

Shari Doniece Howard of Independence passed away peacefully on January 2, 2020.

She is survived by her fiancé, Mother, Father (Wife), 3 sisters (husbands), 4 nephews, a niece, a great-niece, many Aunts/Uncles, cousins, friends, a beloved childhood friend and her furry companion "LOLA."

She was preceded in death by her husband, grandparents, step-father and a niece.

She was an Army Veteran and served in "Operation Desert Storm" in the Gulf War. She was baptized into the Christian faith. She loved the Lord and now resides with him in Paradise.

She was cremated and will be interred at Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Higginsville, Mo. A private family service is pending.

In lieu of flowers please donate to your local animal shelter.

James 4:14 "You don't even know what will happened tomorrow. What is your life? You are a mist that appears for a little while and then vanishes."
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 11, 2020
