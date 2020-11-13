Sharil W. Gibson, of Lee's Summit, MO passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020. She was 66.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E 39th St.; Independence, MO.
Sharil was born July 28, 1954 to Billy J. and Dorothy L. (Mockelstrom) Wheeler in Tinley Park, IL. She was employed for over 30 years in the drug store business as a front-end manager.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim Gibson; father, Billy Wheeler; mother: Dorothy Mockelstrom Wheeler Davis; stepfather: Fred Davis; sister: Sandra Tobey; brother, John Wheeler; grandparents, aunts, uncles and nephew, Robbie.
She is survived by her daughter Angela Hestand and husband Mike; grandchildren, Austin, Madison, Cory and Lulu; siblings, William Wheeler (Militza), Suzanna Eunice (David), Sara Conway (David), Stacy Timmons (Randy); as well as, eleven nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600