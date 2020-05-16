|
Sharlene Fay Schmidt - Wolford -Haney of Independence, Missouri entered into eternal rest on May 14, 2020.
A public visitation is planned from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, 20 May 2020. A private family funeral will be followed by a private burial on Thursday, May 21, 2020 in Hermitage, Missouri.
Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO. 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on May 16, 2020