Sharlene Fay Wolford-Haney
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Sharlene Fay Wolford-Haney

Sharlene Fay Wolford-Haney Obituary

Sharlene Fay Schmidt - Wolford -Haney of Independence, Missouri entered into eternal rest on May 14, 2020.

A public visitation is planned from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, 20 May 2020. A private family funeral will be followed by a private burial on Thursday, May 21, 2020 in Hermitage, Missouri.

Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com

Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com
Published in The Examiner on May 16, 2020
