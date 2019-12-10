|
Sharon Thompson Bond, 82, born in Cottonwood Falls, KS, passed away December 7, 2019 at Evergreen Community of Johnson County.
Visitation will be held Monday, December 9 at 6pm at Royer Funeral Home, 100 Royer Lane, Grain Valley.. Services will be held on Tuesday, December 10 at 10am at First Baptist Church ,400 S.E. 14th St., Oak Grove, Mo. followed by burial at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville.
The family suggests memorial contributions to , 3846 W 75th St, Prairie Village, KS 66208 or National Ataxia Foundation 600 Highway 169 South, Suite 1725, Minneapolis, MN 55426.
Sharon was born January 21, 1937 in Strong City, KS to Willis and Julia Thompson. She was the youngest of three children and grew up on a farm in Cottonwood Falls before they moved their house to town after the Flood of 1951.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dale Bond; and two brothers, Warren Thompson and Neil Thompson.
Following high school graduation at Chase County High School, she attended Emporia State Teachers College. She married Warren Phillips in 1957 and had three daughters (Debbie, Shelly, and Julie). She married Dale Bond in 1975 and was blessed to add a son to her family (Brad). She returned to college and graduated from Central Missouri State University. She retired from Olin Corporation Lake City where she worked in Human Resources. Sharon was an active member of First Baptist Church in Oak Grove and her community. She was an avid gardener and earned the title of Master Gardener. She enjoyed volunteering and had a special gift of bringing people together. Sharon was the founder of the Oak Valley Garden Club and the First Baptist Church Oak Grove Tea Party Ministry. Sharon will be remembered for her love of family, friends, music, flowers and serving others.
She is survived by her children: Debbie Phillips Hackett (Dennis), Shelly Phillips Burney (David), Julie Phillips Seidler (Geoff), Brad Bond and grandchildren Dustin and Dylan Hackett, Kyle and Cody Barnett, Emma Seidler, Blake Bond and Brady Ruks Bond; cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.
Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO, 816-847-4441.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 10, 2019