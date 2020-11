Sharon E. Johnson, 76, from Independence, MO died Sunday November 8, 2020.A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO. Following the service, she will be cremated and laid to rest at Oak Ridge Memory Gardens.Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900