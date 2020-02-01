Home

Royer Funeral Home
100 Royer Lane
Grain Valley, MO 64029
(816) 847-4441
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM
Sharon Kay (Deckard) Dickinson


1944 - 2020
Sharon Kay (Deckard) Dickinson Obituary
Sharon Kay Dickinson, 75, of Independence, Missouri passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, February 6 at Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Crossroads Hospice.

Kay was born June, 5, 1944 in Lebanon, Missouri, daughter of Ray and Mabel A. (Savage) Deckard. Kay was the owner of Dickinson Exterminating. Kay liked going shopping and going out to eat with her friends and family. She enjoyed watching The Food Network and spending time with her family and Frankie Blu. Kay was a member of the Calvary Presbyterian Church and the Tops Club. She loved Elvis and enjoyed taking trips to Branson, MO.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob in 2011; nephew, Steve Boston in 2011; and sister, Doris Lemery in 1985.

Her survivors include her daughter, Robbi Womack (Robert); granddaughter, Nicole Vivas; and grandson, Bobby Womack

Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 1, 2020
