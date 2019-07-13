The Examiner Obituaries
Services
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
(816) 252-7900
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
View Map
Sharon Kay (Prouty) Knabe


1941 - 2019
Sharon Kay (Prouty) Knabe Obituary
Sharon Kay (Prouty) Knabe passed away on July 6, 2019 at her granddaughter's home in Blue Springs, Missouri after a long battle with cancer.

Her visitation will be held on July 16 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Carson Speaks Funeral Home, 1501 w. Lexington Ave., Independence, Missouri 64052 followed by the memorial service at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday. A private interment will then be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Dederick, Missouri.

Sharon was born on March 11, 1941 in San Diego, California to Scott and Opal Prouty. She retired from the Raytown School District after 27 years of being a special education teacher, where she touched many lives. One of her greatest accomplishments was being on the Special Neighbors Board that established a group home for the developmentally disabled in Independence, Missouri. In her spare time, Sharon enjoyed reading, embroidery and most importantly spending time with family and close friends. Some of her fondest memories included raising her children, being involved in church activities and going for drives.

Sharon is survived by her sister Myrna (Charles) McCain, her four children Craig (Catherine) Ferguson, David (Lisa) Ferguson, Jennifer (Don) Dodson, Amy (Troy) Stottlemyre, her nine grandchildren, her five great-grandchildren, and the apple of her eye, her Morkie, Gracie. She will be deeply missed by all.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel (816) 252-7900
Published in The Examiner on July 13, 2019
