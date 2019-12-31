|
Sharon Kay Lutjen, 72, of Gravois Mills, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019, at the Laurie Care Center in Laurie.
She was born on February 19, 1947, in Kansas City, Missouri, a daughter of Russell and Juanita (Davis) McClaskey. At the age of 7, she moved with her family to Cole Camp, where she was baptized at the First United Methodist Church. In 1965, she graduated from Benton County R-1 High School. While attending high school, she worked at the Deluxe Cafe. After graduation, she moved back to Kansas City and worked in the office for Bendix for two years and then for Pitney Bowes for five years. For the next 35 years, she worked as a home mortgage supervisor and loan officer for several different mortgage companies in the Kansas City area.
On March 13, 1976, in Kansas City, she was united in marriage to Larry Lutjen. They made their home in Oak Grove for 34 years until her retirement. She and Larry then moved to Gravois Mills, where they lived on the Lake of the Ozarks and was a member of Kent Memorial Lutheran Church in Sunrise Beach. She liked to fish, sew, and was a wonderful cook; and she enjoyed traveling with her husband, Larry.
She is survived by her husband, Larry of the home; a daughter, Susan LaFever of Independence; two sons, Neil Lutjen and Betty of Sedalia and Adam Lutjen and Terri of Oak Grove; seven grandchildren, Andrea, Cord, Jay, Britney, Spencer, Hayden, and Avery; and six great-grandchildren, Conner, Kennedy, Daxon, Emmi Lou, Kya, and Jacob.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Juanita McClaskey.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Kent Memorial Lutheran Church in Sunrise Beach with Rev. Carl R. Gauck officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery, Cole Camp. The family will receive friends from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the Fox Funeral Home in Cole Camp.
The family suggests memorial contributions be given to Kent Memorial Lutheran Church or Memorial Cemetery in care of the Fox Funeral Home, Cole Camp.
Pallbearers will be Jay Lutjen, Spencer Lutjen, Steve Knight, Curt Vittetoe, Larry Fair, and Fred Brunner.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 31, 2019