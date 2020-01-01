|
Sharon Marie Piper, 51, of Grain Valley, Missouri, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at her home.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, from 6-8 p.m. at Carson-Speaks Chapel, 1501 W. Lexington Ave., Independence, MO 64052. The funeral will take place Friday, January 3, at 10 a.m. at Carson-Speaks Chapel, with burial to follow in Lobb Cemetery.
Sharon was born in Hannibal, Missouri to David and Frances Rupp on January 23, 1968 and attended Hannibal High School from 1982-1986, where she was a member of the band as a trumpet player. Sharon spent her career in the accounting field specializing in payroll and payroll tax. She most recently was employed at H&R Block and before that, spent 10 years at Pharmacy First as a Payroll Specialist. Sharon was the mother of three children; son, Casey Piper (35) and his wife Lauren (Agnitsch) Piper of Independence, Missouri. daughter, Adrianna Piper (20) of Grain Valley, Missouri and son, Jayson Piper (16) of Grain Valley, Missouri. Sharon was also a beloved Grammy to Merrick (2) and Mia Piper (5 months). Jay Piper, of Grain Valley, Missouri is the father of her children.
She took great pride in being a part of her kid's school activities, including being a cheer mom and football booster treasurer. Some of her favorite activities included spending time at the pool with her kids and grandkids, paint nights with her Pharmacy First friends and visiting Hannibal to attend the Folk Life Festival in the fall.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, David and Frances Rupp of Hannibal, Missouri as well as several aunts and uncles and a nephew.
She is survived by her half-sister, Carol Rupp Ireland, half-sister, Toni Rupp Hellums, both of Odessa, Missouri, half-brother, Donnie Nelson of Port Charlotte, Florida, half-brother, Gary Nelson (Chris), and half-sister, Jeanna (Nelson) Jozaitis (Pat) both of New London, Missouri. She was also a beloved niece, cousin, aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt as well as a wonderful friend and co-worker. Sharon will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. How lucky we are to have someone that makes goodbye so hard.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 1, 2020