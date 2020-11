Shirlee J. Larsen, 78, passed away October 31, 2020 at her daughter's home in Independence, MO.A come and go visitation will be from 6-8 pm, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St., Blue Springs, MO 64015.Memories of Shirlee and words of comfort for her family may be shared at www.meyersfuneralchapel.com.