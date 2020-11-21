1/1
Shirley A. Holder
1930 - 2020
Shirley A. Holder, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all, passed away on November 18, 2020, in Independence, Missouri.

She was born December 5, 1930 in Clyde, Kansas. As a young girl, she delivered newspapers from her bicycle, sewed clothes, styled hair and cleaned home, sometimes earning 10 cents an hour for her efforts! She graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in Home Economics and taught school in Minneapolis, KS, before marrying R.D. "Sam" Holder in 1953.

While Dr. Holder held a decades-long practice at the Independence Animal Hospital, Shirley was the quintessential homemaker. She enjoyed the company of family and friends and she had the gift of hospitality. Her core belief that you always did your best, her attention to detail along with her kitchen skills made her home and every holiday truly memorable. Shirley and Sam traveled extensively with friends and took many family vacations, treating their children and grandchildren. Shirley had an active social circle and was an avid Bridge player. She enjoyed taking homemade snickerdoodles to her BRUMC Sunday School class. She always gave cookies to anyone working on or in her home.

Shirley was a member and past president of both Independence Junior Services League and Chapter IK, P.E.O. She was recently honored for over 30 years of volunteer services to Meals on Wheels. She was classy, elegant, humble, and incredibly thoughtful and had a servant heart. Her ethics and principles never wavered, no matter the circumstances. She was a pillar and a leading example of a good wife, wonderful mother and member of our community. She will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her daughter Kristie (Mike) Agee; son Bruce (Dawn) Holder; five grandchildren: Emily Agee, Lauribeth Agee and fiancé Patrick King, Scott (Darci) Agee, Clayton Holder, and Natalie Holder; brother Gary (Doris) Hardin; and a host of extended family and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Dr. Sam Holder and two brothers.

Regrettably, due to stringent county restrictions, Shirley's funeral service will be closed to the public. Events will be livestreamed at 1 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020 and can be viewed on "The Ridge; A Community Church" Facebook page. She will be laid to rest in Mount Washington Cemetery.

Contributions are suggested in honor of Shirley to the Community Services League of Independence, Meals on Wheels of Independence, or to the Blue Ridge United Methodist Church.

Please visit www.speakschapel.com to leave a condolence or fond memory and to view a recording of her funeral service.

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600

Published in The Examiner on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Livestream Service via "The Ridge; A Community Church" Facebook page
Funeral services provided by
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Speaks Suburban Chapel

