Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Shirley's life story with friends and family

Share Shirley's life story with friends and family



Shirley Ann Connelly, 95, a resident of Lee's Summit, MO passed away peacefully Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Kansas City Hospice House in Kansas City, MO.



Her family will receive friends and family from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church of Blue Springs, 301 S.W. Woods Chapel Rd, Blue Springs, MO. Memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. at the church. Inurnment will immediately follow at the Blue Springs Cemetery.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.



Memories of Shirley and words of comfort for her family may be shared at

Shirley Ann Connelly, 95, a resident of Lee's Summit, MO passed away peacefully Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Kansas City Hospice House in Kansas City, MO.Her family will receive friends and family from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church of Blue Springs, 301 S.W. Woods Chapel Rd, Blue Springs, MO. Memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. at the church. Inurnment will immediately follow at the Blue Springs Cemetery.Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.Memories of Shirley and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store