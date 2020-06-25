Shirley Ann (Scheurer) Connelly
1925-2020
Shirley Ann Connelly, 95, a resident of Lee's Summit, MO passed away peacefully Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Kansas City Hospice House in Kansas City, MO.

Her family will receive friends and family from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church of Blue Springs, 301 S.W. Woods Chapel Rd, Blue Springs, MO. Memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. at the church. Inurnment will immediately follow at the Blue Springs Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.

Memories of Shirley and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.

Published in The Examiner on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Service
11:00 AM
First UMC
