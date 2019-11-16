The Examiner Obituaries
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Shirley Ann (Garvis) Ellis


1933 - 2019
Shirley Ann (Garvis) Ellis Obituary
Shirley A. Ellis, 86, formerly of Independence, MO, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, November 20 from 1-2 p.m. with a funeral service following at 2 p.m., both at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055. Interment will follow at Oak Ridge Memory Gardens in Independence.

Shirley was born on July 15, 1933, in Jefferson, SD to Ira and Nellie Garvis. She graduated from the South Dakota School of the Deaf where she also met her beloved husband, Bob L. Ellis, Sr. Shirley retired from Percy Kent Bag Company in Kansas City and she also remained active in the Deaf Community. She was passionate about sewing, quilting and traveling to destinations all over the world.

She is preceded in death by husband, Bob L. Ellis, Sr.; parents and sister, Jean Mae Holten.

She is survived by son Bobbie Ellis, Jr. of Cottage Grove, OR, daughter Rebecca (Gene) Napier of Leawood, KS, son Rick (Sandy) Ellis of Independence, MO, daughter Deanna (Tom) Zart of Lenexa, KS, son Gary (Cindy) Ellis of Blue Springs, MO; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Nelette (Steve) Cochran of Ames, IA and brother, Jerry Garvis, of Spencer, IA.

Due to Shirley's love of her cat, contributions may be made to a pet rescue of your choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 16, 2019
