Shirley Ann Moore, 88, of Independence, Missouri died peacefully at Riverbend Heights Health and Rehabilitation Center, Lexington, MO. Friday, September 4, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday September 10, 2020 at Royer's New Salem Funeral Home. Burial will be at Mt. Washington Cemetery, Independence, MO. Family will receive friends preceding the service from 10-11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contribution to: Good Shepherd Hospice-We Honor Veterans Program 123 W. Kansas Ave Independence, MO 64050 or The Parkinson's Foundation Heartland 8900 State Line Rd Suite 320 Leawood, Kansas 66206 or www.parkinson.org/donate.
Per local regulations face masks are required.
Shirley was born on June 27, 1932 in Gower, Missouri. She was the youngest child of Charles and Carrie Wheeler. She had 3 brothers and one half-brother along with a half-sister all of whom she loved very much. She spent the latter part of her youth living with her family on a farm near Harrisonville, MO. It was there she met her husband to be Don E. Moore. They were married on December 30, 1948 in Harrisonville, MO. and would begin their life as a family. They would have four children: Dana, Kathi, Brian and Dennis. She lived over 60 years in Independence, MO. and worked various jobs including Sears and Roebuck catalog sales and retiring from Mermod and King Jewelry at the Independence Center. Throughout her life Shirley enjoyed traveling, arts & crafts and fishing. Her greatest love was the time she spent with her friends and family. She was a member of Pleasant View Christian Church Independence, MO.
Shirley is preceded in death by her husband Don E. Moore. Sons: Dana A. Moore, Brian D. Moore and son-in-law Rick L. Duplantis.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathi Duplantis (Rick) of Independence, MO. One son Dennis Moore (Jennifer) of Buckner, MO. and one daughter-in-law Denyce Moore (Dana) of Independence, three grandsons, four granddaughters and nine great-granddaughters.
Arrangements: Royer's New Salem, Independence, MO 816-796-8600