Shirley C. Andrews (nee: Campbell) of Saint Charles, Missouri, formerly of Independence, Missouri passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the age of 90.

Loving wife of the late John Andrews; beloved daughter to the late Harold & Kathryn Campbell; devoted mother to Craig (Linda Zang) Andrews and the late Kitt Andrews; dear sister to the late George Campbell and the late Geraldine Myler.

Shirley was well-educated, following her graduation at William Chrisman High School she went on to Central Business College, Patricia Stevens School of Modeling and completed courses at Rockhurst University. She was proud to be a part of the Great Books discussion group. She was retired from the US government where she served at the Lakeside Ammunition, Federal SS office, OPM, HEW, HUD, and the Department of Labor. Shirley was a talented artist who enjoyed playing her piano and acoustic guitar. She enjoyed cooking, baking and gardening. Above all things Shirley treasured her time she spent with friends and family. Shirley was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Memorials may be made in Shirley's name to the .

Arrangements: Baue Funeral and Memorial Center, St. Charles, Mo., 636-946-7811
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 4, 2019
