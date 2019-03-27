Shirley Long, 81, of Lee's Summit, MO, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019.



A visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 with a service starting at 10 a.m., both at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E 39th St, Independence, MO 64055. Burial to follow at Brooking Cemetery.



Shirley was one of three children, born to Hugh and Juanita (Breshears) Drysdale on February 3, 1938 in Bolivar, MO. Shirley grew up and went to school in Greenfield, MO before moving to Illinois. In 1958, she started conversing with a young man named Clyde D. Long, who had just departed the Air Force. It was not long before he asked her if she would go with him, to which she declined, though she accepted, when he asked her to marry him. The happy couple soon welcomed a son, Mark, before moving to Independence, where daughter, Paula was born. Shirley loved being a wife and mother but was also proud of her career as the Office Manager at Independence Women's Clinic where she spent 25 years before retiring in 1986.



Before joining Grace Heartland Community Church, Shirley was a longtime member of the Waldo Avenue Baptist Church, where she was active in the choir. Shirley loved spending time with her grandchildren, playing the piano, being a caregiver, baking, dancing, traveling all over the world, painting, the outdoors, sunrises and sunsets and a clean home. Loved ones remember Shirley as a classy, sharp, independent, strong woman who never forgot a name. She was "tiny but mighty", a wonderful mother, grandmother and loved by many.



Shirley is survived by her son, Mark (Mary Todd) Long; daughter, Paula (Shawn) Cooper; grandsons, Brett Long and Kyle Todd; granddaughter, Ashli (Chris) Watreas; great-grandchildren, Makenzie Todd, and Liam Todd; a brother, Gary (Carol) Drysdale; and dear friend, Howard Doctor.



She is preceded in death by both parents; stepfather, Paul T White; and sister, Fernita Drysdale.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.



Arrangements: Speaks Chapel 816-373-3600. Published in The Examiner on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary