Shirley Loree (How) Johnson, born in Bloomington, Illinois on September 21, 1931 passed away after suffering from Alzheimer's disease on March 30, 2020 in Overland Park, Kansas at the age of 88.
Shirley was the second of five children of Ralph and Bernice How. Shirley attended and graduated from Northeast High School in Kansas City in 1949. She graduated from Central Missouri State College with a Bachelor's degree in Education in 1954. In 1955 she married Maurice Johnson, and was married for 64 years. They settled in Independence, Missouri. They had one son, Mark Johnson, and three grandchildren.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, and her sisters Mary Etta Thompson and Janet Cavanaugh.
She is survived by her husband Maurice, her son Mark, her sister Carol Cartmell, her brother Ralph How, and her three grandchildren Megan, Chelsea, and Levi.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 4, 2020