Shirley Marie (King) Peters, 90, joined her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 13, 2020, at her home in Independence, MO.
She was born April 14, 1930, in Independence, MO, one of six children of George Walter and Ethel Pearl (Hanson) King. Along with her parents and five siblings,
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Joe Peters; son, Steve Peters; and grandson, Bill Peters.
Shirley worked as a school secretary in the Kansas City School District for 20 years and had been a member and served as an officer of MAEOP. She was a devoted Christian and member of Graceway Church.
Survivors include her daughters, Joanie Welch (Terry) and Joyce Hartig (Clayton); grandchildren, Kristen Wickstrom, Michael Welch, Scott Peters (Pinky) and Matthew Peters (Jo Ellen); eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at a later date at Oak Ridge Memory Gardens in Independence, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the City Union Mission.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com.
Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.