Sibyl "Sunny" Louise Way, 98, a resident of Blue Springs, MO passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 21, 2019.
The family will receive friends and family from 1PM- 2PM. Friday, October 25, 2019 at Meyers Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St, Blue Springs, MO. Memorial service will begin at 2PM at the chapel. Inurnment will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Memories of Sunny and words of comfort for her family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 22, 2019