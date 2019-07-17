Home

Meyers Funeral Chapel
1600 W Main
Blue Springs, MO 64015
(816) 229-3276
Rosary
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:30 PM
St. John LaLande Catholic Church
801 NW R.D. Mize Rd
Blue Springs, MO
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. John LaLande Catholic Church
801 NW R.D. Mize Rd
Blue Springs, MO
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John LaLande Catholic Church
801 NW R.D. Mize Rd
Blue Springs, MO
Resources
Stephen Alan Bush


1955 - 2019
Stephen Alan Bush Obituary
Stephen Alan Bush, 63 of Blue Springs, MO passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019.

He was born December 15, 1955 to Robert and Norma (Loroff) Bush. He was an avid golfer, a son, a brother, a father, and a loving Papa. Bushy as his friend's lovingly called him spent his final moments of life in his favorite place, the golf course.

Survivors include his parents, Robert F Bush and Norma (Loroff) Bush; his siblings, Marta Roney (Robert), Cathy Herndon (Tom), and Mike Bush; former wife, JoAnn Bush; two children, Stevie Bush (Nicky), Jessica Crocker (Andrew); grandchildren, Jaiden, Alessandra, Ryan, Reece, Isolde, Remington, and August brought great joy to his life.

Rosary will be prayed at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, July, 18, 2019 at St. John LaLande Catholic Church, 801 NW R.D. Mize Rd, Blue Springs, MO. Visitation to follow from 5-7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, at the church. Burial will follow at the Blue Springs Cemetery.

Contributions in memory of Stephen may be made to a one time scholarship for Golf at Blue Springs High School.

Memories of Stephen and words of comfort to the family may be shared at www.meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Examiner on July 17, 2019
