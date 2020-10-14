Stephen Leon "Steve" Pinkerman, 56, passed away on October 7, 2020 after battling multiple health issues.
Memorial events are pending at this time.
Steve was born at St. Mary's Hospital in Kansas City on March 29, 1964, to Everett Pinkerman and Betty Jean Cox Pinkerman. From a young age, he expressed an interest in building, tinkering, and working with his hands. He attended elementary school in Sugar Creek and graduated from Van Horn High School in the class of 1982. He went to work for Shamrock Cabinet in Raytown, and spent over 20 years designing, manufacturing, delivering, and installing cabinets to clients. At home, he practiced his craft by making yard sculptures, and gave them as gifts to his friends. He helped his parents by taking care of the lawn and volunteering for kitchen duty at mealtimes. He enjoyed the memories made visiting extended family in Hawaii and seeing the Missouri countryside. He also loved to cheer on the sports teams, especially the KC Royals.
Survivors include his daughter Chelsea Pinkerman and her mother Mona Pinkerman; his parents Everett and Betty Pinkerman of the home; big brother Anthony Warren "Tony" Pinkerman of Wichita, KS; little sister Yvette Monique Pinkerman of Jacksonville, FL; and four nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Ora Ethel Pinkerman and Jack & Gertrude Cox.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900