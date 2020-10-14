1/
Stephen Leon "Steve" Pinkerman
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Stephen Leon "Steve" Pinkerman, 56, passed away on October 7, 2020 after battling multiple health issues.

Memorial events are pending at this time.

Steve was born at St. Mary's Hospital in Kansas City on March 29, 1964, to Everett Pinkerman and Betty Jean Cox Pinkerman. From a young age, he expressed an interest in building, tinkering, and working with his hands. He attended elementary school in Sugar Creek and graduated from Van Horn High School in the class of 1982. He went to work for Shamrock Cabinet in Raytown, and spent over 20 years designing, manufacturing, delivering, and installing cabinets to clients. At home, he practiced his craft by making yard sculptures, and gave them as gifts to his friends. He helped his parents by taking care of the lawn and volunteering for kitchen duty at mealtimes. He enjoyed the memories made visiting extended family in Hawaii and seeing the Missouri countryside. He also loved to cheer on the sports teams, especially the KC Royals.

Survivors include his daughter Chelsea Pinkerman and her mother Mona Pinkerman; his parents Everett and Betty Pinkerman of the home; big brother Anthony Warren "Tony" Pinkerman of Wichita, KS; little sister Yvette Monique Pinkerman of Jacksonville, FL; and four nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Ora Ethel Pinkerman and Jack & Gertrude Cox.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
(816) 252-7900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carson-Speaks Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved