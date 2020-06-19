Stephen was born in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma to the parents of Ione and Roy Manning and a big sister, Sue. While Stephen (Steve to his family and friends) was born in Oklahoma, he spent most of his growing up years in South Dakota and he considered South Dakota his family home.

After graduating high school, Steve pursued a career working in youth rehabilitation through various programs across the country. Steve lived in various places from West Virginia (where he loved the mountains) to South Bend, Indiana – not sure he was ever the Notre Dame fan – to Kansas City.

Steve finally settled in Kansas City and made it his home. After leaving the world of counseling, Steve became a successful business man, running various advertising papers in Kansas City, Washington D.C., and San Diego. Luckily for Steve, Kansas City was also home to one of his best friends, Bill Hall. They were both avid sports fans and were proud to be Kansas City Chief season ticket holders for over thirty years. Additionally, Steve was a member of the masonic lodge and joined various organizations within the masonic family. It's in Kansas City that Steve started his family. While Steve did not have any biological children, he had those that he adopted -either through the courts or in his heart. In his first marriage to Kathy, he adopted two daughters and in his final marriage with Min, a daughter and a son.

Steve was a strong family person. He doted on his nieces, great nieces, great nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. It's safe to say, Steve was happiest when he was visiting with one of his "kids." Steve is survived by his wife Minerva Garay; his children Vicki Wicks, married to Todd, Tracy Manning, Omar Manning, and Minelli Marlin married to Mark; his sister Sue Specker, married to Don, as well as his grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, great niece and great nephew.

After battling a heart condition for 15 years and lung cancer in his last year of his life, Steve passed away peacefully in his sleep at home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



