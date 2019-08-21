The Examiner Obituaries
|
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
Stephen Wayne Mullins


1962 - 2019
Stephen Wayne Mullins Obituary
Steve Mullins, 56, of Independence, MO passed away August 18, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loved ones, after a 2 year battle with cancer.

Visitation will be from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Speaks Suburban Chapel. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at the chapel. Burial will take place in Lexington Memory Gardens.

Steve was born on September 23, 1962 in Independence, Missouri to Ronald and Karen (Kroeck) Mullins. He left school early to join the family business, Mullins Body Shop. He remained there from 1977 until 2008 when his health started to fail. He loved spending time with family and friends, camping and fishing. Steve loved anything to do with cars from restoring classic cars, custom painting, drag racing and mud runs. He also coached his son's baseball team for over 14 years.

Survivors include; Cheryl Smith Mullins; daughter Crystal Moffett and her husband Justin; son Scott Mullins and his wife Melissa; grandchildren Dallas Mullins, Kinsley Watkins, Kalen Mullins, Ryder Mullins; brother Kirk Mullins; sister Wendy Aranda; a large extended family and many friends.

Steve is preceded in death by his parents Ronald and Karen (Kroeck) Mullins.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600
Published in The Examiner on Aug. 21, 2019
