Steven J. Pace, 59, of Independence, MO, passed away on Wednesday August 19, 2020.
A Celebration of Life honoring Steve will take place at a later date.
Steve was born on September 17, 1960 in Waverly, IA to Maurice and Bernita (Volk) Pace. Steve Pace loved college wrestling. He considered himself one of the biggest fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates and he never met a hungry Little League baseball player that he didn't give a handful of quarters to play some of the video games inside of Tim's Pizza.
Steve passed away in his sleep Tuesday, and his death has left shockwaves throughout Eastern Jackson County as he and his brother Tim, were two community icons whose pizza, pasta and sandwiches were only topped by their philanthropy. When someone walked into Tim's, Steve would have their drink on the counter before they walked through the door. He not only knew what pizza they wanted, he made sure that extra cheese or no green peppers made the meal even more special. Tim's has that hometown feel, almost as if you could slip off your shoes, slide into a booth, and enjoy the best pizza on the planet.
While "Brother" Steve will be missed, he will never be forgotten, as the accolades he is receiving from across the country can help the family realize that one person can make a big difference in this crazy world.
Steve is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his loving siblings, Joe and Sherry Pace of Forest City, IA; Mike and CJ Pace of Sparta, WI; Ann and Ken Opatz of Lisbon, IA; Tim Pace of Buckner, MO; Carol and Bob Connolly of Johnston, IA; and Dave and Karen Pace of Blue Springs, MO; as well as, countless close friends that were loved by Steve as his own family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Blue Springs South High School Wrestling Program or Animals Best Friends.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600